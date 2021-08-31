Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $190,581,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 315,897 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,982,000 after purchasing an additional 243,758 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200,742 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $307.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $307.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.70.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

