Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,074 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $58,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $74,000.

VGIT opened at $68.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $70.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

