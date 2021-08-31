Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is HM Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

HM Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 46.3% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $105,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,023,000. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 416,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,650,000 after buying an additional 43,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $241,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,957. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $402.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $416.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.