Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the July 29th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.16. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $82.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,193,000. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 326.8% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,108,000.

