Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the July 29th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.16. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $82.26.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.
