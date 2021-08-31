Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Reduced by RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd

RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 33.4% of RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd owned 0.10% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $24,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 37,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,080,000.

VT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,249. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $106.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

