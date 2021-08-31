Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.95. The stock had a trading volume of 60,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,544. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

