Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after acquiring an additional 600,151 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,730,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,034,000 after acquiring an additional 861,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,815,000 after acquiring an additional 731,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.62. 13,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,544. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

