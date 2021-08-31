Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €102.00 ($120.00).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VAR1 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Varta in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Varta in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Varta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of ETR:VAR1 traded down €0.65 ($0.76) on Thursday, reaching €130.75 ($153.82). 93,682 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of €141.02 and a 200-day moving average of €130.36. Varta has a 1-year low of €99.20 ($116.71) and a 1-year high of €181.30 ($213.29). The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

