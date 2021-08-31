Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 94 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Paychex by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,081,000 after acquiring an additional 279,441 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 34.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $114.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.83. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.10 and a 12 month high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

