Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,830 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,006 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.7% in the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 667,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,446,000 after acquiring an additional 390,111 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,942,000 after acquiring an additional 330,721 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 324.2% in the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 533,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,158,000 after acquiring an additional 408,039 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average is $90.48. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $49.95 and a one year high of $71.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

