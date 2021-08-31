Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $174.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

