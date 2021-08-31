Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SB Financial Group worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

