Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 480 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $101.94 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $64.21 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

