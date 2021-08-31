VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%.

VEON stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. VEON has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VEON stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 773.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,179 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.