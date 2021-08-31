VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%.
VEON stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. VEON has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26.
VEON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.14.
About VEON
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
