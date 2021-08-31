VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Position Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,368 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,338,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,856,185,000 after buying an additional 177,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,074,000 after buying an additional 1,087,353 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,128,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $621,803,000 after buying an additional 193,964 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,440,000 after buying an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,955,000 after buying an additional 688,880 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $1,358,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $693,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,665 shares of company stock worth $3,504,679 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $216.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.83. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

