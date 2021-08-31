Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.250-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

VRTV stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.61. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. Veritiv has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $91.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.04.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritiv will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Veritiv stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 187.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Veritiv worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

