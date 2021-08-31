Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VET shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

