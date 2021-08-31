Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,063,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $28,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $15,261,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 158,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 43,208 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $215,708,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPRT opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.09%.

EPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

