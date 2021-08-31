Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 4,421.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,068,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044,440 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $29,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,494,000 after purchasing an additional 86,174 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 23,681 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -657.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

