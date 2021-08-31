Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $26.35 Million Position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of Kronos Bio worth $26,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $941,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRON. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

KRON stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kronos Bio news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $189,201.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,253.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

