Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,115 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $27,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Tronox during the first quarter valued at $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tronox by 252.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Tronox during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the second quarter valued at $62,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TROX opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $24.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.43 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROX. Bank of America began coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

