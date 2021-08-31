Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $26,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,344 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Truist lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $228.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $232.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

