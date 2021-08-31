Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,649 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $30,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 350.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.98. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.52.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

