Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,933 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $31,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,591,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.16.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,975. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

