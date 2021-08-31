Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Short Interest Down 37.5% in August

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,066,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NIHK stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. 251,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 8.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. Video River Networks has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

Get Video River Networks alerts:

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Video River Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Video River Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.