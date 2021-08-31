Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Short Interest Down 37.5% in August

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,066,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NIHK stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. 251,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 8.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. Video River Networks has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.19.
