Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives $27.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.19.

Several brokerages recently commented on VCISY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $27.19 price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of VCISY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.60. 36,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,498. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08. Vinci has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.