Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Update

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the July 29th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,015,000 after acquiring an additional 266,095 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 882,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 336,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 64,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 168,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZTR opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

