Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 287,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,557,510 shares.The stock last traded at $14.30 and had previously closed at $13.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VG. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the first quarter worth approximately $68,597,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,582,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vonage by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vonage by 12.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,380,000 after acquiring an additional 979,127 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

