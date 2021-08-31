Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $3.67 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,681 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.27. 302,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,602,637. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

