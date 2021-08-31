Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 9,314 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.37% of S&T Bancorp worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STBA has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&T Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.85. 1,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,239. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.92%.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

