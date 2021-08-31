Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,786 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6,666.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $385,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of REET stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,013. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $29.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.