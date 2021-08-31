Waldron Private Wealth LLC Takes $2.19 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OXY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.93. 863,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,981,442. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.