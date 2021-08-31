Warburg Research Analysts Give ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) a €17.00 Price Target

ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) has been given a €17.00 ($20.00) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on shares of ADVA Optical Networking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of ETR:ADV opened at €14.22 ($16.73) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of €10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $720.32 million and a PE ratio of 16.97. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1-year low of €5.93 ($6.98) and a 1-year high of €14.04 ($16.52).

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

