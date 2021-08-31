Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Joseph J. Marcaurele Sells 1,000 Shares

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58.
Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. Analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.
