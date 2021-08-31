Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Joseph J. Marcaurele Sells 1,000 Shares

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. Analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

