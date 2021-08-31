WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 125 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,136,000 after acquiring an additional 507,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,249,000 after acquiring an additional 492,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,679,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,991,000 after buying an additional 470,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,312,000 after buying an additional 258,302 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Shares of CCI opened at $192.31 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

