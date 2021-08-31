Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Position Decreased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 30.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO stock opened at $281.49 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

