Waves Community Token (WCT) Trading Down 35.9% This Week

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 82.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar. One Waves Community Token coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges. Waves Community Token has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $42.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves Community Token Coin Profile

Waves Community Token was first traded on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,939 coins. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org . Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Waves Community Token (WCT) is a Waves Platform asset intended to provide a tool for community assessment of crowdfunding campaigns launched on the Waves platform and to incentivize long-term holding by providing an additional income stream for WAVES token holders in the form of regular asset distributions. WCT will be a virtual community organization. It will be launched in several stages based on the technical maturity of the Waves platform. “

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

