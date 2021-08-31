Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Update

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the July 29th total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan bought 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,301.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 16,215.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wayside Technology Group during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wayside Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. Wayside Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $117.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

