Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

