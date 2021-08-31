Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) recently:

8/24/2021 – Cara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Cara Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Cara Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

8/10/2021 – Cara Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

8/10/2021 – Cara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Cara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 28,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,158. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $786.91 million, a P/E ratio of 98.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,696,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,042,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

