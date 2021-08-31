Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Weibo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Weibo by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC upgraded Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.88 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.62%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

