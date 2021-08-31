Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the July 29th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WIW traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.32. 99,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,595. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 145,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

