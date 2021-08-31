Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Several analysts have commented on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

