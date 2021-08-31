William Blair Comments on Intuit Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intuit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $565.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.40. Intuit has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Intuit by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 61,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,194,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,690,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,260 shares of company stock worth $9,954,539. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

