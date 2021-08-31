Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194,466 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up 1.5% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $159,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WLTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.51.

NASDAQ WLTW traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,812. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.50 and a 200-day moving average of $233.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.