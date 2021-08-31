Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $939.83 Million

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will report sales of $939.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $980.50 million and the lowest is $889.00 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $737.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WGO opened at $72.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average of $73.19. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.