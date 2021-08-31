Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Receives $49.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WZZAF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC lowered Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf lowered Wizz Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of WZZAF stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $75.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.51.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

