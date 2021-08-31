Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Raises Dividend to $0.76 Per Share

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7612 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49.

Shares of MRWSY opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 0.75.

MRWSY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

