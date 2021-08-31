Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Brokerages expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Nine analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.27 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $5.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.13.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $2.09 on Monday, hitting $271.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,721. Workday has a 1 year low of $195.81 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.21 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 56,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 523.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 79,378 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

