Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $297.13.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $271.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.81. Workday has a 1-year low of $195.81 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,767,630,000 after buying an additional 267,666 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Workday by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Workday by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 207,483 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Workday by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,903 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Workday by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

